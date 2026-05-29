PECO bills will rise by about $5 on average starting June 1

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PECO ratepayers will see their bills rise again in June, just as households start to turn on their air conditioners for the summer.

The typical household’s monthly electricity bill will increase around $5 due to a roughly 5% hike in the portion of the bill that covers electricity supply.

“We keep seeing that these prices are increasing, and we recognize that affordability is a concern for our customers,” said Candice Womer, a spokesperson for PECO.

Electricity bills have been rising for a variety of reasons, an energy policy expert told Philadelphia City Council earlier this month. Those include increasing power demand on the regional grid driven by data centers, more widespread use of electricity for cars, heating and manufacturing, and utility investments in infrastructure and extreme weather preparedness.

The price hike hitting bills June 1 results from an increase in the cost of the electricity supply, which makes up about half of the typical customer’s bill and which utilities pass along to ratepayers without an upcharge. The rest of a bill covers a utility’s delivery of electricity to homes and businesses, including the rates a utility charges to build and maintain grid infrastructure.

The supply price increase reflects the cost of producing the electricity itself and the capacity costs, or the fees utilities pay to power generators to ensure the electricity supply will meet future peak demand. Capacity costs, which are set during auctions held by the regional grid operator, PJM Interconnection, have recently surged due to a supply-and-demand crunch on the grid. Record-high capacity prices set during auctions in 2024 and 2025 will continue to phase in June 1.