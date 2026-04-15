WHYY News Climate Desk

Goats, salamanders and ziplines: Your guide to free Earth Week events in Philly

There are plenty of free opportunities to learn about nature, get active outside and volunteer to clean up your community.

Annual Naturepalooza at Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education

Families enjoy Earth Day at the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education on April 23, 2022. Hundreds of families turned out for the annual Naturepalooza. (Provided)

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

Earth Week is right around the corner, and organizations across Philadelphia are planning events and celebrations.

There are plenty of free opportunities to learn about nature, get active outside and make your community cleaner and greener.

Volunteer

Learn about nature

Get outside and play

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About Sophia Schmidt

Sophia Schmidt covers the environment for WHYY's PlanPhilly.

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Sophia Schmidt smiles for a photo outside

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