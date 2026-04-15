Goats, salamanders and ziplines: Your guide to free Earth Week events in Philly

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

Earth Week is right around the corner, and organizations across Philadelphia are planning events and celebrations.

There are plenty of free opportunities to learn about nature, get active outside and make your community cleaner and greener.

Volunteer

Learn about nature

Get outside and play