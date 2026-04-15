Goats, salamanders and ziplines: Your guide to free Earth Week events in Philly
There are plenty of free opportunities to learn about nature, get active outside and volunteer to clean up your community.
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Earth Week is right around the corner, and organizations across Philadelphia are planning events and celebrations.
There are plenty of free opportunities to learn about nature, get active outside and make your community cleaner and greener.
Volunteer
- April 19: Help plant trees at Awbury Arboretum.
- April 22: Pick up trash, care for trees and remove invasive species at the Belmont Plateau, the site of the first Earth Day in Philadelphia in 1970.
- April 22: Join Black Girls With Green Thumbs at the West Oak Lane Library to prepare the library’s garden for this year’s growing season.
- April 25: Walk a 5K in Kensington while picking up litter and spreading awareness of environmental justice issues, especially in communities of color, with Ya Fav Trashman.
- April 25: Enjoy food, connect with neighbors and volunteer in the Las Parcelas Garden in Norris Square with the Norris Square Neighborhood Project.
Learn about nature
- April 19: Learn about native plants and take one home for free at Campbell Square Park in Port Richmond.
- April 22: Search for salamanders, frogs and toads at the Wissahickon Environmental Center in Andorra.
- April 25: Journal about nature, learn to use the iNaturalist app to document species as part of the City Nature Challenge and zipline at The Discovery Center in East Fairmount Park near Brewerytown.
Get outside and play
- April 18: Paddle around the lakes at FDR Park in South Philadelphia with the Fairmount Park Conservancy and Independence Seaport Museum.
- April 19: Visit goats and chickens at the Farm at Awbury Arboretum in East Germantown.
- April 22: Hike, reflect and connect with the community at Wissahickon Valley Park in West Mount Airy during an Earth Day hike hosted by Hike+Heal.
- April 26: Stretch it out in nature with an all-level yoga class at Boxer’s Trail Gateway in East Fairmount Park near Brewerytown.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
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