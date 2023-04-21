‘We have met the enemy, and he is us’: Remembering the first Earth Day 53 years later

The then-18-year-old Cottrell had just finished his first semester of college, and it was the promise of an outdoor concert that drew him to the event. He had attended Woodstock a few months prior. Environmental issues weren’t at the forefront of Cottrell’s mind during a time when his friends were being drafted to Vietnam.

“At the time, there was some competition for attention, because that was the height of the Vietnam War, and I was more focused on that — not just me, but a lot of people were more focused on the peace movement,” he said.

Today, Cottrell is an active environmentalist as president of the Delaware Audubon Society. He said the idea of Earth Day is something that should be practiced every day. People can simply start by reducing their use of lawn mowers, which contribute to climate change, Cottrell said.

Not everyone embarked on the city on Earth Day, 1970.

Then-15-year-old Maurice Sampson organized and spoke at an Earth Day event at his school in Cherry Hill, N.J. Sampson, who was the president of his sophomore class, said 252 students rode their bikes to school, instead of taking the bus or driving.

“It was the first global event that was also local,” he said. “It was spontaneous. There was no internet, but there were things going on all around the world. And the energy and focus on the planet became very real.”

Leading up to Earth Day, Sampson and his fellow students planned meetings to organize the event. During the first meeting, it struck Sampson how widespread the interest was.

“There were kids there from the honor society, and there were kids there who smoked in the bathrooms,” he said. “So, I knew right away this was something special.”

The first Earth Day inspired Sampson to advocate for the environment, even as a teen. In 1974, he helped save 54 acres of woods near his home from a proposed housing development. Today, he’s the Eastern Pennsylvania Director for Clean Water Action, and he previously was Philadelphia’s first recycling coordinator.

“On that day, I made my career decision,” Sampson said.

Scientists and academics visited university campuses across the U.S. to give lectures about environmental issues. Biologist Paul Ehrlich spoke about the toll of overpopulation to about 1,200 people at Villanova University.

Jack Bartley, who was a junior at the university at the time, said the events at Villanova were a big deal.

“It’s a very conservative university, and for them to react in such a way to have all these displays, and people coming in to visit, and having speeches and all kinds of activities for the students, it was really impressive,” he said.

Bartley already was interested in the environment as one of eight students in an ecology class. He vividly remembers a large Earth Day display advertising converting cars from gasoline to propane. Bartley had saved enough money for a Firebird after getting a full scholarship to college, and after seeing the display, he spent a lot of time thinking about converting it to propane — though the idea never came to fruition.