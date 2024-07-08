This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Jamie Glenn loves many things about her neighborhood in Southwest Philly: the open space, the family-oriented atmosphere, and most of all, the neighbors who support one another, especially during hard times. One thing she does not like about her neighborhood is the fact that it floods. And that, she says, comes with unexpected costs.

In 2020, Tropical Storm Isaias sent several feet of water gushing into Eastwick homes, including Glenn’s two-story brick rowhouse. The flood destroyed everything in her finished basement, including her drywall, washer and dryer, hot water heater, HVAC system, a full set of living room furniture and old family photos.

Glenn first found out about the flood risk in her neighborhood eight years earlier, when she sat down to sign the mortgage on the home — her first — with her mom by her side. One of the mortgage lenders mentioned that flood insurance would be required, because the house is in a federally designated high-risk flood zone.

“Flood insurance, what do you mean?” Glenn remembers saying. “It would be nice to know that on the front end. … You’re blindsided.”

It was a cost she hadn’t accounted for, especially as a single mother of a young teenager at the time. She now pays over $1,900 per year for flood insurance.

“Being a single mom, every penny is accounted for,” she said. “So when you get there, and they tell you now it’s more money, it’s like, oh my God, OK. I wasn’t bracing for that.”

Flood insurance is increasingly important for homeowners, as human-caused climate change increases flood risk throughout the region. But it can be a financial burden, costing households hundreds or thousands of dollars per year.

There is a way for homeowners like Glenn to get discounts of up to 45% on their federal flood insurance, through a Federal Emergency Management Agency program called the Community Rating System. But municipalities must opt in.

Baltimore residents receive a 25% discount on their insurance premiums as a result of the program. In New Jersey, Ocean City, Atlantic City and Cape May residents receive discounts between 20% and 30%.

More than two dozen towns in Pennsylvania participate, but the city of Philadelphia where Glenn lives — the municipality with the most federal flood insurance policies in the state — is not one of them.

A decade after the city first started looking into the program, Philadelphia officials say they’re still “actively exploring the potential of joining” FEMA’s Community Rating System. But they estimate the earliest the city could enter the program is 2025.

“It’s not that there’s no passion behind it, there’s no momentum,” Elaine Montes, program manager for flood resilience and compliance strategy in the city’s Office of Sustainability, told WHYY News last fall. “We’re pulling the pieces together, but it is a slow process.”