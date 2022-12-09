The flood-prone Eastwick neighborhood in Philadelphia will get custom emergency alerts, under a contract the city plans to award soon.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) closed a Request for Proposals last month for a contractor to find out from Eastwick residents how the city can reach more people in the neighborhood with timelier emergency information.

“We realized we could do a better job at our messaging there and make it a little more tailored to the community — make it relevant to people,” said Michael Giardina, deputy director of operations at OEM.

The city’s emergency alerts failed during Tropical Storm Isaias, the last storm to cause devastating flooding in Eastwick in 2020.

“It was just really pandemonium,” said Carolyn Moseley, consulting executive director of Eastwick United. “People didn’t know what to do. They didn’t even know that the creek had overflowed until the water came in their homes.”

According to OEM, the agency sent a message to contacts who had opted in to the city’s ReadyPhiladelphia system and landlines in Eastwick, after flooding there started. For weather alerts, OEM usually sends out messages from the National Weather Service city-wide — for example, a tornado watch or warning, which may include safety instructions.

“That information is not tailored specifically to a community,” Giardina said. “What you receive as a Center City resident is the same as the Manayunk resident is the same as somebody who lives in the Northeast, is the same as somebody in Eastwick.”