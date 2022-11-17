But in Philadelphia, Isaias hit roughly four times more residential buildings than Ida did, according to preliminary damage assessments the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency sent to FEMA. It’s not clear exactly how many individual housing units were affected, because the assessments do not document building size.

“It’s kind of humbling when you see the structure of what we’re up against — all the hoops and stuff you have to jump through to try to get things done,” said Jackson, with Eastwick United. “Sometimes it seems a little unfair.”

FEMA considers several factors when evaluating requests for disaster declarations, including a state’s “fiscal capacity,” the amount of uninsured home and personal property losses, and characteristics of the impacted population — like age, unemployment rate, poverty status, or disability.

FEMA says it aims to “instill equity as a foundation of emergency management.” But even when federal assistance is available to disaster survivors, FEMA’s own analyses have shown that people with lower-incomes get less assistance than wealthier people. Research has also shown racial disparities in FEMA aid.

Still searching for long-term flooding fixes

Lemuel Bannister knows all about how long recovery can take. He spent the first winter after the flooding from Isaias in Eastwick without heat — before the Unmet Needs Roundtable replaced his heater and air conditioner.

Flood insurance paid for a portion of other major repairs his home needed, like new kitchen appliances, new walls, and a hot water heater. But it left a gap of over $20,000 that Bannister needs to pay out of pocket.

Still on Bannister’s to-do list are repairs to the rear wall of his house — where the flood left holes in the asbestos siding. A big shiny insulation board covers the area for now, to keep his pipes from freezing.

Bannister is grateful for the repairs he’s been able to make so far, but worries about older neighbors, who might not have insurance, or who’ve been through several floods.

“We have other people who have lived in this community for 40, 50 years who are retired and who may not have been able to get their homes repaired to where it was prior to the flood,” he said. “And what do they do? There was no assistance for them. I think that that is an injustice that has taken place in this area.”

Eastwick — a working- to middle-class and majority Black neighborhood — is considered an environmental justice community. In addition to the repeated flooding, the neighborhood endured an urban renewal process in the mid-twentieth century that displaced thousands of families. Residents had to fight to get a toxic landfill cleaned up. They are located near I-95, the Philadelphia International Airport, and the currently shuttered oil tank farm associated with the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refinery. The tank farm’s new owners have not committed to keeping it closed.

As climate change increases Philly’s flood risk, Eastwick residents like Bannister are anxious for a solution to the flooding.

Eastwick’s frequent flooding has been studied for years, and the city hopes to secure federal money to create an “integrated and comprehensive flood resilience strategy” for the neighborhood. Ideas like a levee, buyouts, or even relocation within the neighborhood have been discussed.

Bannister has reservations about all these solutions — but wants to see something done to make people whole and protect them from future floods, as soon as possible.

“Fix the problem,” he said. “Whatever has to be done in order to alleviate the problem, then let’s get that done.”

The Eastwick Unmet Needs Roundtable is looking for volunteers skilled in carpentry and general construction to help with recovery. Contact volunteer coordinator Sharon Sgriccia at isaiasrecoveryvolunteers@gmail.com.