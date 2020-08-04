Tropical Storm Isaias brings flooding, road closures, power outages to Philly region
Updated: 1 p.m.
Tropical Storm Isaias is traveling north along the East Coast after crashing onto shore overnight, bringing widespread flooding, road closures and power outages across the Philadelphia region.
PECO is reporting 1,006 power outages so far, affecting more than 142,900 customers in Philadelphia, Delaware, Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties, while PPL reported 7,049 customers without power, primarily in Berks, Bucks, Lehigh and Lancaster counties. Delmarva Power reported 1,221 active outages across Delaware and parts of Maryland, affecting more than 84,500 customers. New Jersey’s largest electric utilities — PSE&G, JCP&L, and Atlantic City Electric — reported more than 240,000 customers without power as of 11:45 a.m.
The National Weather Service warned that damaging winds and flash flooding are the highest risks to the region. Rain levels from the storm are expected to reach 3 to 6 inches, with flood warnings set for Philadelphia, Camden and Montgomery counties until 2:15 p.m, and Levittown, Trenton and Hamilton Square until 3 p.m. During a flood warning, residents should move to higher ground if possible, avoid driving through floodwaters, and continue to check forecasts and storm updates.
Weather watchers spotted a number of what appeared to be tornadoes across the Jersey Shore.
One circular cloud was spotted in Marmora, Cape May County, near Ocean City.
Marmora resident Rich Devine said his home lost power Tuesday morning amid high winds.
“The winds came in very big gusts, the trees were bending in every direction and then began to snap,” Devine said. “It was rather frightening. We had a concern that something would come into the house but nothing did.”
Devine said the gusts also downed several trees on his property.
In the Philadelphia suburbs, flooding caused intermittent road closures and stranded vehicles. In Bucks County, officials said a pregnant woman was rescued from her car in New Britain Township after her vehicle became stuck in high waters.
Some businesses in Conshohocken in Montgomery County have been asked to evacuate due to flash flooding.
Alfredo Salce works at Paul’s Auto Repair on Colwell Lane. “This morning, we had a call from the fire department that we have to evacuate,” he said. “Pretty much we ran out of there. The water was coming really fast, it was getting flooded really fast.”
Salce said he’s never seen flooding like this before in Conshohocken, and estimated that 5 feet of water was flooding the area near the shop.
In Philadelphia, the city’s Office of Emergency Management advised that all residents should secure loose objects, including trash cans, tents, patio furniture and outdoor signage, due to “sustained high wind gusts.” The city is under a tornado watch until 4 p.m.
The storm made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, just after 11 p.m. Monday. Originally forecasted as a hurricane with sustained winds of 85 mph, it lost intensity after hitting land and was downgraded to a tropical storm, but its effects are still projected to continue well into Tuesday night. Those effects could be further complicated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, since social distancing rules alter evacuation planning and crowded storm shelters’ safety.
The National Hurricane Center reports heavy rainfall and possible flooding along the Mid-Atlantic coast. Tornadoes over Eastern Maryland and the Delmarva peninsula are projected to move northward.
Street and transportation issues
In Philadelphia, street flooding has closed Kelly Drive between the Art Museum and Falls Bridge, as well as Cobbs Creek Parkway between 70th Street and Baltimore Avenue. Drivers are advised to avoid flooded parkways; as the National Weather Service says, “Turn around, don’t drown.”
SEPTA reported rail delays of up to half an hour due to weather-related problems, with limited service along multiple lines and service to West Trenton and Newark suspended completely. Service on the Norristown High Speed Line has been suspended until further notice due to high water levels. Trolley routes 11,13 and 36 in West Philadelphia aren’t running past 40th Street Station, with shuttle bus service for surface transportation, and trolley routes 101 and 102 are both down.
Isaias is affecting Philadelphia’s public services, too. Library pickup and dropoff services are suspended, and four of the city’s 20 free senior meal sites are closed.
Murphy on N.J. storm preparation: ‘We are ready for it’
The entire state of New Jersey was under both a tornado watch and a flash flood watch Tuesday morning as the tropical storm began moving across the Garden State. The state of emergency declared Monday night in anticipation of the storm remained in effect.
Gov. Phil Murphy said residents could see up to five inches of rain in the western parts of the state, 40- to 70-mph wind gusts in some places, and the potential for flash floods in low-lying areas. But he reassured the public that first responders and emergency services personnel were prepared for the coming weather.
“We believe we are ready for it,” Murphy said.
“Hopefully — and this is our best-case scenario — today will be just a washout, and tomorrow we’ll be back to summer sun. But in the meantime, we hope for the best, and prepare for the worst,” he added.
Murphy said the storm was moving quickly and should be out of the area in six to nine hours. State officials urged residents to stay inside if they could, avoid flooded roads and report downed power lines to authorities.
Joseph Fiordaliso, president of the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, said the state could experience “hundreds of thousands” of power outages due to the expected high winds.
“That possibility exists, and I don’t want anyone to be under the illusion that it does not,” he said.
All state offices were closed Tuesday. Public transit was operating on a normal schedule as of Tuesday morning.
Motorcycles and passenger vehicle-drawn trailers were prohibited on the New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway.
A trained weather spotter confirmed a tornado on the ground in the Strathmere section of Upper Township in Cape May County around 9:50 a.m, according to the National Weather Service.
Trees were reportedly down on the Garden State Parkway around mile marker 24 in Upper Township.
All New Jersey state parks, historic sites, wildlife management areas and natural areas are closed to visitors, the state Division of Fish and Wildlife announced Tuesday morning.
A weather station on Long Beach Island registered a 109-mph wind gust at 10:53 a.m. during a tornadic thunderstorm, according to the National Weather Service. The service said the gust was an outlier and not representative of the tropical storm’s larger wind field.
A nearby weather station in Little Egg Harbor reported a sustained wind of 52 mph and a gust to 70 mph.
Tornado confirmed in Delaware
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Smyrna, Delaware, along Route 13, and in Dover near Route 8 and Bennington Street.
In Dover, residents took to social media to report snapped power lines and down tree limbs in the area of the tornado.
Delaware Emergency Management also reported damage in Smyrna.
In the Pa. suburbs
A combination of downed trees and high water has closed roads, with reports of trees striking a house in Langhorne and a police car in Bensalem.
Officials in Montgomery County are advising residents under tornado warning to prepare to take cover. That includes getting to an interior room on the lowest floor, staying away from windows, and bringing a cell phone for emergency contact.
“Please stay home if at all possible unless it is an emergency,” Whitemarsh Township tweeted Tuesday afternoon.
