Updated: 1 p.m.

Tropical Storm Isaias is traveling north along the East Coast after crashing onto shore overnight, bringing widespread flooding, road closures and power outages across the Philadelphia region.

PECO is reporting 1,006 power outages so far, affecting more than 142,900 customers in Philadelphia, Delaware, Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties, while PPL reported 7,049 customers without power, primarily in Berks, Bucks, Lehigh and Lancaster counties. Delmarva Power reported 1,221 active outages across Delaware and parts of Maryland, affecting more than 84,500 customers. New Jersey’s largest electric utilities — PSE&G, JCP&L, and Atlantic City Electric — reported more than 240,000 customers without power as of 11:45 a.m.

The National Weather Service warned that damaging winds and flash flooding are the highest risks to the region. Rain levels from the storm are expected to reach 3 to 6 inches, with flood warnings set for Philadelphia, Camden and Montgomery counties until 2:15 p.m, and Levittown, Trenton and Hamilton Square until 3 p.m. During a flood warning, residents should move to higher ground if possible, avoid driving through floodwaters, and continue to check forecasts and storm updates.

Flash Flood Warning including Philadelphia PA, Camden NJ, Norristown PA until 2:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/GLX7GUD9Zh — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) August 4, 2020

Weather watchers spotted a number of what appeared to be tornadoes across the Jersey Shore.

One circular cloud was spotted in Marmora, Cape May County, near Ocean City.

Marmora resident Rich Devine said his home lost power Tuesday morning amid high winds.

“The winds came in very big gusts, the trees were bending in every direction and then began to snap,” Devine said. “It was rather frightening. We had a concern that something would come into the house but nothing did.”

Devine said the gusts also downed several trees on his property.

In the Philadelphia suburbs, flooding caused intermittent road closures and stranded vehicles. In Bucks County, officials said a pregnant woman was rescued from her car in New Britain Township after her vehicle became stuck in high waters.

UPDATE — Traffic is moving again on County Line after water rescue. https://t.co/O2km5vPkMT — BucksCountyGovt (@BucksCountyGovt) August 4, 2020



Some businesses in Conshohocken in Montgomery County have been asked to evacuate due to flash flooding.

All residential units and businesses within the Conshohocken section along Colwell Lane are recommended to evacuate due to flash flooding. If you have an emergency, please dial 911. Please continue to stay tuned for further updates regarding the storm. https://t.co/Mov7Jmuo9q — Conshohocken Borough (@ConshyBorough) August 4, 2020

Alfredo Salce works at Paul’s Auto Repair on Colwell Lane. “This morning, we had a call from the fire department that we have to evacuate,” he said. “Pretty much we ran out of there. The water was coming really fast, it was getting flooded really fast.”

Salce said he’s never seen flooding like this before in Conshohocken, and estimated that 5 feet of water was flooding the area near the shop.

In Philadelphia, the city’s Office of Emergency Management advised that all residents should secure loose objects, including trash cans, tents, patio furniture and outdoor signage, due to “sustained high wind gusts.” The city is under a tornado watch until 4 p.m.

⚠️ Sustained high wind gusts forecast for tomorrow. Secure loose objects, including; trashcans, recycling containers, patio furniture, tents, and outdoor signage at private or business properties and construction sites. (1/2) — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) August 3, 2020

The storm made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, just after 11 p.m. Monday. Originally forecasted as a hurricane with sustained winds of 85 mph, it lost intensity after hitting land and was downgraded to a tropical storm, but its effects are still projected to continue well into Tuesday night. Those effects could be further complicated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, since social distancing rules alter evacuation planning and crowded storm shelters’ safety.

The National Hurricane Center reports heavy rainfall and possible flooding along the Mid-Atlantic coast. Tornadoes over Eastern Maryland and the Delmarva peninsula are projected to move northward.