Philly Pride Festival moves to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for 2026

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Philadelphia’s Pride Festival will relocate to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this year for a “full-scale, can’t-miss celebration” of the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

The 2026 festival will take place Sunday, June 7, according to Philly Pride 365, an organization that plans Pride events in the city.

The annual event typically draws thousands to the city’s Gayborhood. This year, however, as part of ongoing celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary, Philly Pride 365 is moving it to the Parkway to make it “more VISIBLE than ever,” according to the event announcement.

The festival will feature three stages of live entertainment, along with food trucks and beer gardens. A new addition, the Maker’s Tent, will showcase products and artwork from LGBTQ+-owned businesses and artists.

“What you’ve helped build over the past few years has been nothing short of massive, and because of that we’re turning it into a full-scale, can’t-miss celebration with three stages of nonstop live entertainment, high-energy moments around every corner, and an atmosphere that takes over the city in the best way possible,” the announcement said.