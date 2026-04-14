Philly Pride Festival moves to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for 2026
Philadelphia Pride 2026 will be held Sunday, June 7, with live shows, food trucks and LGBTQ+ vendors. Tickets go on sale next month for $10.
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Philadelphia’s Pride Festival will relocate to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this year for a “full-scale, can’t-miss celebration” of the city’s LGBTQ+ community.
The 2026 festival will take place Sunday, June 7, according to Philly Pride 365, an organization that plans Pride events in the city.
The annual event typically draws thousands to the city’s Gayborhood. This year, however, as part of ongoing celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary, Philly Pride 365 is moving it to the Parkway to make it “more VISIBLE than ever,” according to the event announcement.
The festival will feature three stages of live entertainment, along with food trucks and beer gardens. A new addition, the Maker’s Tent, will showcase products and artwork from LGBTQ+-owned businesses and artists.
“What you’ve helped build over the past few years has been nothing short of massive, and because of that we’re turning it into a full-scale, can’t-miss celebration with three stages of nonstop live entertainment, high-energy moments around every corner, and an atmosphere that takes over the city in the best way possible,” the announcement said.
The Gayborhood won’t be left out entirely this year. Philly Pride 365 says the neighborhood will host programming and partnerships throughout Pride Week to keep the energy alive where it all began.
Tickets cost $10. Organizers say there will be multiple community partnerships offering free access. Those partnerships, alongside VIP packages, ticket purchases and the talent performing at the event, will be announced in May.
Applications for sponsors, vendors and volunteers are open. Entertainers such as musicians, drag performers and dancers are also encouraged to apply to perform at the festival.
In June, the Philly Pride Arts Festival will take place throughout the month with multiple events featuring LGBTQ+ musicians, choirs, opera singers, drag artists and actors.
Earlier this year, the Philly Pride Visitor Center opened at 12th and Locust streets in the Gayborhood to help tourists navigate the city’s, and state’s, historical and cultural attractions, with a particular focus on sites of interest to the LGBTQ+ community.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
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