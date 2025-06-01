Thousands of people celebrate love and unity at 2025 Philadelphia Pride March and Festival

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Thousands of people flaunted their pride at 6th and Walnut streets Sunday morning for the 2025 Philadelphia Pride March and Festival.

Attendees were proudly sporting the colors of the LGBTQ+ flag and also carrying the 600-foot pride flag as they marched up Walnut Street.

“You have to celebrate yourself and celebrate everybody because you’re not going to get a day like this,” said Steven Simon of Northeast Philadelphia.

The theme for this year’s event was LUV or “Legacy, Unity and Visibility.”