Philadelphia Gay News hosted its second annual LGBTQ+ Senior Summit to connect members of the queer community to resources, and to honor those who have provided aid through their work.

On Thursday, the John C. Anderson Apartments, an LGBTQ+ affirming senior living community, in the heart of Philadelphia’s Gayborhood, provided the space to recognize people who continue to impact their community, including residents Mary Groce and Suz Atlas.

The couple has been together for more than 30 years and nearly seven years ago created the JCAA newsletter to keep residents up to date about not only what’s happening in the apartment community, but the rest of the city. Groce, who was named PGN’s Person of the Year in 2020 said “It’s an honor to be here and to live here.”

“We now have around a dozen writers at all times and we’re very proud of that,” Groce said. “We’re Black and white and gay and straight and we’re the microcosm of society. Most of us now are ‘the resistance’ when you think about it. There’s so much pushback against our community … Divide and conquer is going on right now.”