Local LGBTQ leaders recognized during 2nd annual Philadelphia Gay News Senior Summit
On Thursday, the John C. Anderson Apartments provided the space to recognize multiple people who continue to impact their community.
Philadelphia Gay News hosted its second annual LGBTQ+ Senior Summit to connect members of the queer community to resources, and to honor those who have provided aid through their work.
On Thursday, the John C. Anderson Apartments, an LGBTQ+ affirming senior living community, in the heart of Philadelphia’s Gayborhood, provided the space to recognize people who continue to impact their community, including residents Mary Groce and Suz Atlas.
The couple has been together for more than 30 years and nearly seven years ago created the JCAA newsletter to keep residents up to date about not only what’s happening in the apartment community, but the rest of the city. Groce, who was named PGN’s Person of the Year in 2020 said “It’s an honor to be here and to live here.”
“We now have around a dozen writers at all times and we’re very proud of that,” Groce said. “We’re Black and white and gay and straight and we’re the microcosm of society. Most of us now are ‘the resistance’ when you think about it. There’s so much pushback against our community … Divide and conquer is going on right now.”
Atlas, who served on the Mayor’s Commission on LGBTQ Affairs elder advisory committee, said JCAA “has helped so many of us seniors survive.”
“We have a community here that used to revolve around bars … to meet because that’s the only place that most … of us could meet without getting fired or shot at or whatever, but we have this building,” Atlas said.
The Elder Initiative at the William Way LGBT Community Center was honored for its work providing aid to elders within the community. Program coordinator Ed Miller said that morning, he was at a conference focusing on the aging leaders within the city, saying “It’s great to always stay connected.”
“Having connections with people that do the work that we do around the country, sharing ideas and thoughts, and now a lot of opportunities and ways to advocate,” Miller said. “Not only for us to do some advocacy work, but for seniors to call legislators and to write letters and to do a lot of things that they can feel like they are a part of the community.”
