More than 2,000 LGBTQ+ athletes and allies will gather in Philadelphia this weekend for the 9th Annual Stonewall Sports National Tournament & Summit.

Athletes will compete across eight sports, including kickball, dodgeball, tennis, and billiards.

The event is being held by Stonewall Sports, an LGBTQ+ community-based sports organization that raises money for nonprofits. Philadelphia was selected to host the tournament for its accessibility, but also its LGBTQ+ history.

National Tournament Director Rob Leis said Philadelphia’s Gayborhood, in particular, played a huge role in the tournament taking place here this weekend.

“I was walking through the Gayborhood and seeing Barbara Gittings Way and seeing all of these historical figures that I’ve heard about and learned about,” Leis said. “They were here, and the partnerships with the owners of small businesses in the local bars in the Gayborhood, that partnership is one of the huge reasons that we have the success that we do with this tournament.”