Landau said she believes the city has been ahead of the curve when it comes to LGBTQ+ protections — but noted active efforts, like book bans at the Central Bucks School District and other suburban communities, are a concern.

“I’ve got a 15-year-old son,” Landau said. “I want him to read everything he can get his hands on. There is no reason to limit young people’s minds, their experiences, and their creativity and what they’re really just trying to explore.”

Another discussion amongst panelists was the 2020 removal of a Gloria Casarez mural from Philadelphia’s Gayborhood. Musician and artist Samantha Rise, said it’s important to preserve segments of LGBTQ+ culture within the city’s varying cultures and communities.

“What does it look like when we’re proactive about when we protect the things that are precious to us? This conversation points to what’s precious,” Rise said. “It points to a wound. It points to the erasure of a legacy, Right? A place where we want to see ourselves and recognize ourselves.”