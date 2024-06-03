Democratic local and state leaders took turns highlighting the city’s queer community, including Rue Landau, who was elected the city’s first openly LGBTQ council member last November.

“This is no doubt, not just one day for Pride, this is every single day of the year and I promise to be with you every single step of the way,” Landau said.

Members of Philadelphia’s religious communities also showed support, including Rev. Jeffrey Jordan of the Whosoever Metropolitan Community Church. He said he only had one job that morning, which was to tell the crowd, “You are beautiful.”

“As a man of faith, I believe in the Bible and the Bible says you are beautifully and wonderfully created,” Jordan said. “You are beautiful. Not only today, but 365 days of the year. You are beautiful and I encourage you to be you. Be the gay you. Be the queer you. Be the butch you. Be the femme you. Be the dyke you. Be the trans you. Be you.”

On Saturday, a drag queen story time reading at the National Constitution Center set a Guinness World Record for the largest such event, organizers said.