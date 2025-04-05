This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

For many anglers in New Jersey, opening day of trout season means spring has arrived. Thousands of fishers have waited all winter to cast their lines alongside their comrades Saturday at streams, lakes and ponds throughout the state.

The tradition, which is passed down from generation to generation, attracts as many as 100,000 people each year.

“My dad was a big freshwater fisherman and he passed it on to me. And that’s the way a lot of people are in New Jersey,” said Kyle Civalier, a freshwater fisheries biologist at New Jersey Fish and Wildlife. “People love catching those big trout, and it just gets you outdoors. It seems like it’s almost ingrained in New Jersey.”

New Jersey Fish and Wildlife stocked more than 180,000 rainbow trout in waterways across the state to kick off Saturday’s opening day. More than 570,000 rainbow trout from hatcheries will be stocked through the season, which runs through May 31. Another 6,000 trophy-size broodstock trout will be stocked throughout the state, and 10 ponds and lakes have been selected to receive extra stock.