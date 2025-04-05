Anglers to cast their lines during New Jersey’s opening day of trout season
New Jersey Fish and Wildlife stocked more than 180,000 rainbow trout in waterways across the state to kick off Saturday's opening-day event.
For many anglers in New Jersey, opening day of trout season means spring has arrived. Thousands of fishers have waited all winter to cast their lines alongside their comrades Saturday at streams, lakes and ponds throughout the state.
The tradition, which is passed down from generation to generation, attracts as many as 100,000 people each year.
“My dad was a big freshwater fisherman and he passed it on to me. And that’s the way a lot of people are in New Jersey,” said Kyle Civalier, a freshwater fisheries biologist at New Jersey Fish and Wildlife. “People love catching those big trout, and it just gets you outdoors. It seems like it’s almost ingrained in New Jersey.”
New Jersey Fish and Wildlife stocked more than 180,000 rainbow trout in waterways across the state to kick off Saturday’s opening day. More than 570,000 rainbow trout from hatcheries will be stocked through the season, which runs through May 31. Another 6,000 trophy-size broodstock trout will be stocked throughout the state, and 10 ponds and lakes have been selected to receive extra stock.
While rainbow trout are stocked in New Jersey, there are very few wild populations of these hardy fish — especially in South Jersey.
“A lot of people just know about largemouth bass, sunfish and catfish,” Civalier said. “So, [rainbow trout is] a different fish, especially in South Jersey, because our water body in South Jersey doesn’t hold trout like some of our northern water bodies do.”
Civalier said New Jersey’s diverse waterways provide opportunities for anglers of all ages and experience levels.
“It’s really good to teach a little kid, or somebody who just gets into fishing,” he said. “It’s a great way to teach them trout fishing, because it’s a small water body. They have a great chance of catching fish.”
More experienced anglers can go to one of 90 streams and rivers to try fly fishing, Civalier said.
Anyone over 16 must obtain a fishing license and trout stamp to fish. Fishers are restricted to catching six trout in most waterways during the spring, and no more than four beginning June 1.
Following opening day, the state’s 14 major trout streams will be closed to fishing from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow the trout to disperse after they’re stocked. Anglers can find the state’s stocking schedule, trout allocations and regulations on the spring trout webpage, or by using the QR code found in the 2025 New Jersey Freshwater Fishing Digest.
