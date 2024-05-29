From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This weekend kicks off Pride Month in Philadelphia. It’s full of queer events, from Pride story time at the library to a protest in the streets — and of course, the biggest one: the Philadelphia Pride March and Festival.

Here are all the details.

When and where

The march starts at Sixth and Walnut streets at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 2, and ends in the Gayborhood.

The festival runs from 12–7 p.m. Sunday, June 2, in a roughly six-block area of the Gayborhood from Walnut to Pine streets and Quince to Juniper streets.

This year’s theme: ‘Be you’

This year’s Pride March and Festival will be hosted by Galaei, a social justice organization serving queer and trans BIPOC communities.

Sunday morning’s Pride march is meant as a callback to gay rights demonstrations in the 1960s at Independence Hall and the city’s first gay pride march in 1972. It’ll feature music, speeches from community leaders and a Lenape land acknowledgment.

The afternoon’s festival is a space for happiness to celebrate “how far we’ve come, claiming and reclaiming community spaces,” organizers say.

The festival will feature a number of different spaces, including Bailar Con Amor, an area celebrating Latinx and Afro-Latinx art and expression; Kiki Alley, which will highlight the culture and history of Philly’s ballroom community; a sober space with a dry bar and DJs; a youth and family zone with kid-focused programming; a wellness zone with on-site testing and housing resources; and an accessible, low-sensory “decompression zone” co-hosted with Disability Pride PA that will feature quiet music, seating, a wheelchair charging area and a cooling station.

The festival will also include local artists and vendors, food trucks and multiple outdoor stages with live performances.