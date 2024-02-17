Archival work is important to stitch together previously unknown pieces of, what Skiba calls, “this great quilt we call the LGBTQIA community.”

“Until all the stories are told, the complete story isn’t told,” he said.

Skiba has worked for almost 50 years in historical documentation and preservation, but sometimes that’s difficult work. In the 1930s, slivers of daily life for people in the Black LGBTQ+ community were hard to find.

However, the more he researched, the more he noticed why. Queer communities were typically overlooked or misrepresented in mainstream newspaper coverage of the 1930s.

“Nice genteel Philadelphians didn’t talk about [the queer community]. So it makes it really hard to do the research,” Skiba said. “Doing queer history in general, it’s a lot of uncovering. It’s a lot of reading between the lines. It’s a lot of putting pieces together.”

So, he sought out more pieces and began to rifle through newspapers and magazines published for the Black community, such as the “Philadelphia Tribune” and the “Baltimore African American.”

Hines noticed something else about how the LGBTQ community was described, then and now.

“I had discovered the comparison and the similarities between things that happened 50, 60, 70 years ago that are still kind of happening today,” Hines said. “Anything that was in print about the community was always very salacious and lurid and things like, ‘people got busted at a bar somewhere’ or ‘somebody was soliciting somebody else.’”

Other material showed where they found a space to blend in, places like Black jazz clubs.

“In the ‘30s and ‘40s, one was Pep’s, which was at the corner of South Broad and South Street,” Skiba said. “I find that a lot of Black gay men for instance who were into jazz hung out at those kinds of places.”

Unlike the tabloids and gossip papers in New York that shared the general goings-on in drag balls or dance parties, the depictions in the Philadelphia papers were far from Hines’ own experiences.

Hines was a house/dance DJ, former commissioner and a community activist steeped in the culture. He remembers what he called “the early days,” a cohesive, dedicated group of people pushing for equity across the board, better health care access and a seat at the political table.

Several people were able to achieve just that.

He rattled off a list of important figures who have since passed.

People like Anita Cornwell, the first Black woman writer to publicly identify as lesbian in the 1970s and ‘80s; Joe Beam, journalist and the editor of the first collection of Black gay writing entitled “In the Life: Black Anthology”; and Michael Hinson, Jr., a tireless advocate for Black and LGBTQ unhoused youth and who was among the first to mobilize strategies against HIV/AIDS for the Black community.