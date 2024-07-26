Renderings of new SEPTA train cars for Market-Frankford Line revealed

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

SEPTA has taken the first step toward replacing its aging Market-Frankford line cars.

The transit agency awarded a $724 million contract to a company to build a brand new fleet.

The company, Hitachi Rail STS USA, will deliver the first 200 cars starting in 2029.

Features of the new trains include greater passenger capacity, digital displays with real-time information, gangways between cars instead of sliding doors, which makes it easier for officers to see the length of the train, handholds for standing riders, and staggered doors to make it easier to get on and off.