SEPTA is pushing forward with a plan to streamline Philadelphia’s bus routes in exchange for more frequent service on remaining routes.

The changes, previously titled the Bus Revolution, have been under scrutiny for years, but a major budget crisis last summer prevented their planned implementation in 2025.

The plan will roll out in phases, according to SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch, starting in August, just before students return to class and many commuters change their work schedules. Phase two will begin in February 2027, and the final portion of the plan is set to be implemented in June.

Busch said it’s all about meeting demand where it is.

“Mainly, it’s more efficient service, bolstering service on routes where we know we have strong ridership and strong demand. Some low-performing routes will be either eliminated or adjusted so that we can shift those resources,” he said. “We’re really looking forward to this.”

Under the plan, 18 bus routes will be eliminated. Busch said SEPTA wants to make service more consistent so that people feel they can rely on it more often.

“What that enables us to do is reallocate those resources to routes where we can serve more people and provide better service to a larger number of people and increase,” he said. “In particular, increase the number of bus routes where we run high-frequency service.”

SEPTA’s goal is to have buses pick up passengers at a stop every 15 minutes or faster — seven days a week, 15 hours a day.

Currently, only eight routes meet that classification.