Supporters of two SEPTA programs that offer free rides rallied at Philadelphia City Hall on Friday. Their concern is that the new city budget will cut funding for the programs.

More than 20,000 low-income Philadelphia riders benefit from the Zero Fare program, and another 13,000 city workers enjoy free rides via the Key Advantage program.

Steven Bronskill, coalition manager for Transit Forward Philly, a coalition of 37 organizations fighting for better transit in the city, told the crowd that unity is essential to support mass transit.

“We’re here to talk about city and state priorities to discuss the moral balance that we can reach when funding transit access in what must be a balanced budget,” Bronskill said.

Greg Boulware of AFSCME District Council 33, which represents blue-collar city workers, said that a number of his union members are enrolled in the Key Advantage program for the free mass transit rides.

“The SEPTA Key program is a huge asset to our members who are struggling every day just to maintain their own finances in the city. Utilities are going up, rents going up, mortgages are increasing for some people. All these things are going up but salaries aren’t going up. And so something has to be done to make sure that people can get to work to provide the services for everyone,” Boulware said.

Gennifer Reed of District Council 47, which represents white-collar city workers, said, “The program helps people who need to go to work and retain workers.”