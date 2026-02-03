From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Ten trains from the Maryland Area Regional Commuter system, or MARC, are now in SEPTA’s service as part of a lease deal funded by additional state capital funds the transit agency got in November.

“SEPTA received the MARC cars in early December,” said SEPTA’s Andrew Busch. “What we’ve had to do since then is get crews and also our train crews, so that would be the engineers and the conductors along with our mechanical staff trained up.”

Funding for the lease was approved last year as part of a $220 million agreement to help SEPTA fix its aging railcars, rent some replacements and return full service for riders. Following federal inspections last year, SEPTA’s suspended use of its 50-year-old Silverliner IV cars until inspections and repairs could be made after a series of fires on the trains.