SEPTA riders prepare for fare increases and service restoration on Sunday

SEPTA said it’s stepping up police presence and installing full-length gates like this new one at the Market-Frankford Line on 13th Street.

“I think it’s a waste of money, and I think it’s just theater,” said Torres. “People are going to find a way, like you can go under if that’s really what you gotta do.”

As talks continue in Harrisburg, riders hope lawmakers take them into consideration.

“Just think about the families that are in poverty and still trying to make it,” said McCray.

“I just think that it’s important to have this stuff funded, especially so people can go to their school, go to their jobs, live their lives,” said Rose.

Some riders are fighting back.

A local attorney said he’s ready to file a class-action lawsuit against SEPTA next week if the fares increase.