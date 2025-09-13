SEPTA riders prepare for fare increases and service restoration on Sunday
SEPTA leaders said increased fares are necessary to help close its $213 million deficit. They expect the new price to generate $31 million a year.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
SEPTA riders are preparing for the next set of changes on Sunday as the 21.5% fare hike goes into effect and the agency starts to restore service cuts, which will be completed by Monday.
“With the price and fare going up, it’s going to affect a lot of low-income families because it’s already hard as it is,” said Tashonda McCray of North Philadelphia.
McCray and her children use SEPTA every day because it’s their only form of transportation.
“We living paycheck to paycheck, so we just trying to make it the best way we can to get the kids to school and to get to work,” said McCray.
“Very much opposed to it,” said Miguel Torres of Kensington. “I personally depend on SEPTA, but I’m also worried about people that make minimum wage.”
With a budget impasse and funding yet to pass in the state legislature, SEPTA leaders said increased fares are necessary to help close its $213 million deficit.
They expect the new price to generate $31 million a year.
“I think it’s really frustrating,” said Rose of Center City. “It would be nice if the government could work a little bit more efficiently or deliberately to make sure people are able to go where they need to be.”
Commuters are also furious with the fare evaders.
“I see every day when I’m on the bus or train, people just walk in like a kitchen. That’s not right,” said Kane of Southwest Philadelphia.
SEPTA said it’s stepping up police presence and installing full-length gates like this new one at the Market-Frankford Line on 13th Street.
“I think it’s a waste of money, and I think it’s just theater,” said Torres. “People are going to find a way, like you can go under if that’s really what you gotta do.”
As talks continue in Harrisburg, riders hope lawmakers take them into consideration.
“Just think about the families that are in poverty and still trying to make it,” said McCray.
“I just think that it’s important to have this stuff funded, especially so people can go to their school, go to their jobs, live their lives,” said Rose.
Some riders are fighting back.
A local attorney said he’s ready to file a class-action lawsuit against SEPTA next week if the fares increase.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.