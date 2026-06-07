Joe Biden and Philadelphia trailblazers recognized for LGBTQ+ advocacy at annual Stonewall Awards ceremony
The annual Pride Month ceremony recognizes Philadelphia leaders for their LGBTQ+ advocacy.
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Former President Joe Biden made a surprise appearance in Philadelphia on Sunday to accept an award recognizing his LGBTQ+ advocacy.
“There’s nothing more American than the fight for equality,” Biden said to the crowd.
The Stonewall Awards recognize Philadelphia LGBTQ+ leaders, pioneers and allies annually during Pride Month.
Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcom Kenyatta, the first openly LGBTQ+ person of color elected to the Pennsylvania General Assembly, introduced Biden and highlighted his long record of supporting LGBTQ+ rights. Kenyatta cited Biden’s appointments of Pete Buttigieg and Dr. Rachel Levine, who made history as the first openly gay Cabinet member and the first openly transgender person confirmed by the U.S. Senate, respectively.
“He signed laws and executive orders to not just talk about standing up for LGBTQ folks, but to ensure that the entire weight of the federal government was put to work making lives better for every single member of our community,” Kenyatta said.
Stonewall Award recipients were hand-selected by Mark Segal, a participant in the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York City, and founder and publisher of Philadelphia Gay News, one of the nation’s oldest LGBTQ+ publications. Segal, who is one of the last living Stonewall participants, said he created the awards to celebrate Philly’s LGBTQ+ community and empower future generations.
“Stonewall means something special to everyone in our community, and luckily, I’ve had the honor and opportunity to travel around the world and speak about what happened to Stonewall,” Segal said. “Often, people come up to me and just start crying or grab me and cry, and so I know the significance of that word, and I wanted to bring that word and use it to celebrate our own community.”
The Stonewall Uprising was a series of clashes and demonstrations against law enforcement after police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in Greenwich Village. Stonewall is largely considered the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement.
Standing up against discrimination became a driving force in Segal’s life after Stonewall. He said one of the accomplishments he is most proud of is helping found the Gay Liberation Front, which he described as “the organization after Stonewall” and symbolizes the ongoing fight for justice and equality.
“Our motto was ‘out, loud and proud,’ and because of that motto, most of the LGBT community today are visible,” Segal said. “You can’t put that back in a bottle ever again. We will continue to persevere, move forward, and be successful.”
Jacen Bowman, president of Philly Black Pride, was awarded a Stonewall Award for the second consecutive year in recognition of his advocacy and programming work serving thousands of Black LGBTQ+ Philadelphians.
“It’s one thing to be recognized once,” Bowman said in an emailed statement. “To be recognized again the very next year tells me that the work continues to matter. It means the impact wasn’t tied to a single moment or achievement, but to a sustained commitment to showing up, building community, and creating opportunities for others.”
Bowman said he’s especially proud of Philly Black Pride’s 250 Black LGBTQ+ Changemakers campaign, which recognizes Black LGBTQ+ leaders who shape Philly, whether through art, advocacy, business or another pursuit.
“Too often our stories are overlooked or only told after we’re gone,” Bowman said. “This initiative gave us an opportunity to celebrate people while they’re here, recognize their contributions, and preserve a piece of our history for future generations.”
Councilmember Mark Squilla, who represents Philadelphia’s 1st District, received the Pioneering Ally Award.
Overseeing a diverse area like the Gayborhood has given him insight into the struggles the LGBTQ+ community faces, Squilla said. Squilla’s work includes introducing legislation for gender-neutral bathrooms and overseeing the opening of the Philly Pride Visitor Center, the city’s LGBTQ+ welcome center.
“Being an ally wasn’t really a title, but a commitment,” he said. “It required a lot of listening and learning. It’s also about standing up against discrimination, and feeling like you need to advocate for those voices who are marginalized, and that people can live without fear.”
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