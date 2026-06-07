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Former President Joe Biden made a surprise appearance in Philadelphia on Sunday to accept an award recognizing his LGBTQ+ advocacy.

“There’s nothing more American than the fight for equality,” Biden said to the crowd.

The Stonewall Awards recognize Philadelphia LGBTQ+ leaders, pioneers and allies annually during Pride Month.

Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcom Kenyatta, the first openly LGBTQ+ person of color elected to the Pennsylvania General Assembly, introduced Biden and highlighted his long record of supporting LGBTQ+ rights. Kenyatta cited Biden’s appointments of Pete Buttigieg and Dr. Rachel Levine, who made history as the first openly gay Cabinet member and the first openly transgender person confirmed by the U.S. Senate, respectively.

“He signed laws and executive orders to not just talk about standing up for LGBTQ folks, but to ensure that the entire weight of the federal government was put to work making lives better for every single member of our community,” Kenyatta said.

Stonewall Award recipients were hand-selected by Mark Segal, a participant in the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York City, and founder and publisher of Philadelphia Gay News, one of the nation’s oldest LGBTQ+ publications. Segal, who is one of the last living Stonewall participants, said he created the awards to celebrate Philly’s LGBTQ+ community and empower future generations.

“Stonewall means something special to everyone in our community, and luckily, I’ve had the honor and opportunity to travel around the world and speak about what happened to Stonewall,” Segal said. “Often, people come up to me and just start crying or grab me and cry, and so I know the significance of that word, and I wanted to bring that word and use it to celebrate our own community.”