High school students walked out of their classrooms and took to the streets of Philadelphia to voice their opposition to three Pennsylvania House bills (138, 216, and 319) which target gender affirmation care, trans athletes, and sexual education in public schools, respectively.

In total, there were hundreds of students and advocates who gathered around City Hall during Tuesday’s lunch rush.

After thanking demonstrators, many of whom came prepared with protestors demanding protections for trans rights, organizer Wes Allen, a student at Central High School, said the emerging anti-trans legislation in the U.S. is a form of genocide.

“There are ten stages to genocide, and America has reached stage seven, which is preparation,” Allen said. “If we are going to allow these bigoted politicians to prepare, to continue to prepare to persecute and eradicate the trans community, what are we doing? We will not let this happen.”