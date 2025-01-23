From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia City Council held a hearing Wednesday morning to sound a warning about how potential policy changes implemented by Donald Trump’s administration could impact the city and how lawmakers and residents should prepare.

Councilmember Rue Landau said the city needs to be ready for anything the Trump administration has done or plans to do to end diversity, equity and inclusion in Philadelphia and the country.

“Not everything the Trump Administration says is constitutional and will be enforced,” Landau said.

Landau, the first openly gay member of council, said the hearing was to evaluate the path the Trump administration is on.

“Today is the beginning of figuring out what some of that is and knowing that we have legal experts on the ground in Philadelphia who are constantly looking at what he’s doing, what he’s trying to do, and get ready for what we need to do to fight back as well,” Landau said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that we can’t imagine all of the disastrous things that he’s going to try to do to us.”