City Council explores how Philadelphia is prepped to challenge changes implemented by the Trump administration
Nearly a dozen people testified at a City Council hearing about how changes in the White House will be felt in Philadelphia.Listen 1:00
Philadelphia City Council held a hearing Wednesday morning to sound a warning about how potential policy changes implemented by Donald Trump’s administration could impact the city and how lawmakers and residents should prepare.
Councilmember Rue Landau said the city needs to be ready for anything the Trump administration has done or plans to do to end diversity, equity and inclusion in Philadelphia and the country.
“Not everything the Trump Administration says is constitutional and will be enforced,” Landau said.
Landau, the first openly gay member of council, said the hearing was to evaluate the path the Trump administration is on.
“Today is the beginning of figuring out what some of that is and knowing that we have legal experts on the ground in Philadelphia who are constantly looking at what he’s doing, what he’s trying to do, and get ready for what we need to do to fight back as well,” Landau said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that we can’t imagine all of the disastrous things that he’s going to try to do to us.”
City Solicitor Renee Garcia said there are executive orders that are in place that maintain Philadelphia’s status as a sanctuary city. Other groups testified that the city will have to fight back decisions made in Washington.
“These policies regarding mass deportation are anti-public safety and also anti-family,” said First Assistant District Attorney Bob Listenbee. He said just the fear of immigration arrests and mass deportation will hurt the city’s ability to prosecute some criminals.
He said if Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials arrest people outside the courthouse across the street from City Hall, it would instill fear in the community.
Listenbee believes that will keep people without legal documents from testifying against criminals because of fear of deportation.
He added District Attorney Larry Krasner will be working with his colleagues in other municipalities to fight some of the Trump edicts.
Councilmember Kendra Brooks stressed Philadelphia’s DEI and immigration policies are not changing.
“The threat of Trump is also the threat of an oligarchy, our city has to get prepared for this reality,” Brooks said.
