Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner defends his record

Larry Krasner once described the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office as “A place with a mad zeal for the highest charge, for the highest level of conviction.” Now he’s been in that office for nearly 7 years. Has he changed it? And if so, have those changes been for the better?

Today on Studio 2, we’ll get a chance to ask Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner those questions. We’ll also discuss the city’s violent crime rate, election security, his political future and much more.