Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner defends his record
DA Krasner won two elections running as a progressive criminal justice reformer. His critics say he's been too soft on crime.Listen 44:24
Larry Krasner once described the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office as “A place with a mad zeal for the highest charge, for the highest level of conviction.” Now he’s been in that office for nearly 7 years. Has he changed it? And if so, have those changes been for the better?
Today on Studio 2, we’ll get a chance to ask Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner those questions. We’ll also discuss the city’s violent crime rate, election security, his political future and much more.
