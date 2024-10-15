Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner defends his record

DA Krasner won two elections running as a progressive criminal justice reformer. His critics say he's been too soft on crime.

Air Date: October 15, 2024 12:00 pm
Listen 44:24
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner answers press questions after announcing charges against former officer Mark Dial in the shooting and killing of 27 year-old Eddie Irizzary on September 8, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Larry Krasner once described the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office as “A place with a mad zeal for the highest charge, for the highest level of conviction.” Now he’s been in that office for nearly 7 years. Has he changed it? And if so, have those changes been for the better?

Today on Studio 2, we’ll get a chance to ask Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner those questions. We’ll also discuss the city’s violent crime rate, election security, his political future and much more.

