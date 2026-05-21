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District Attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat who has repeatedly been shunned by party officials, is calling for new leadership at the top of the Philadelphia Democratic Party.

After years of battling the Democratic establishment, Krasner seized on state Sen. Sharif Street’s loss Tuesday to progressive candidate Chris Rabb in the 3rd Congressional District race to call for the resignation of Philadelphia Democratic Party chair and former U.S. Rep. Bob Brady.

In an almost two-minute social media video from the outside of party headquarters, known as the Bob Brady Building, Krasner said it was essential for Brady to leave the post he has held for four decades.

“If we don’t, November could be very, very, very dark for the future of this country. I am asking you, Mr. Chairman, to have the wisdom that your friend Joe Biden had, which is to put the outsiders ahead of the insiders, to put the future ahead of the past, and understand that after 40 years serving as chairman of this party, there needs to be some new leadership that will embrace the future, not reject it,” he said.