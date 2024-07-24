What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Campaign workers have changed the signs at what had been President Biden’s reelection headquarters in Fairmount, near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, to reflect the new name at the top of the ticket. Along with the newly updated signage, campaign workers have some renewed enthusiasm for winning the presidency.

Sharif Street, Pennsylvania’s Democratic Party chair, believes there is new energy with Vice President Harris taking over as the party’s standard-bearer.

Street said the financial support for Harris just in the few days since Biden decided to step aside is evidence of that energy.

“You look at 44,000, 45,000 women getting on a call and giving money, Black women, you see 35,000 Black men getting on a call and giving money, $2.5 million,” he said. “She broke Barack Obama’s single fundraising day.”

Kellan White, senior advisor to the Harris campaign, said the campaign will take to the streets with a grassroots effort.

“We’re going to go out there and do the work every day. We’re going to knock on the doors, have the conversations and win Pennsylvania, because we know Pennsylvania is the keystone to the entire Electoral College,” White said.