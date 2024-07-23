What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

With President Biden stepping out of the race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, the nation is now speculating over potential VP picks. One name on the shortlist: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

“It’s a no-brainer,” Bob Brady, Chair of the Philadelphia Democratic Party, told WHYY News. “Everyone says that the road to victory goes through Pennsylvania, so why not go with the person who can ensure that victory?”

Pa. Democrats spent much of Monday morning in deep discussion around the weekend’s events, seeking consensus on Vice President Kamala Harris as Pennsylvania’s nominee for president. However, multiple sources — including Brady — said that the subject of Shapiro was also a hot topic of conversation.

“There was no endorsement made, but everyone on the call was in agreement that it would help the ticket tremendously in Pennsylvania,” said Brady, who attended the meetings held by the state party committee, county party chairs, and Pa. delegates to next month’s Democratic National Convention (DNC).

Brady said he plans to bring up the issue directly with Harris.