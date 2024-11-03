Michelle Obama visits Montgomery County high school to rally for Kamala Harris

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama fired up the crowd inside Norristown Area High School on Saturday night as she encouraged voters to cast their ballots for Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Kamala emphatically shows us that she is the one president this country needs right now,” said Obama.

“If this election goes the wrong way, this backward vision of America being spewed by Kamala’s opponent, it will affect all of our lives. No matter how old we are,” she added.

That’s when the crowd started chanting, “We’re not going back.”

Obama, along with artist Alicia Keys, said a vote for Harris means a better future for all.

“We believe every life has equal value. We want peace in our world and a healthy planet and a just society, and Kamala and Tim Walz assure me that this is what she believes and will work hard to fulfill,” said Keys.