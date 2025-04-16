From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In a move to ensure student safety, the Philadelphia School District announced Tuesday that vendors had installed cameras on 20 school buses to capture motorists illegally passing while students board or leave.

“We are always striving to improve the safety and wellbeing of our students,” said Teresa Fleming, chief operating officer of the Philadelphia School District. “That is why I am excited to share that we are launching a pilot program that is designed to deter dangerous driving and support student safety.”

Fleming made her announcement at the Passyunk Garage in Southwest Philadelphia, one of two bus depots where the district houses its fleet of school buses. Buses with cameras on them were on display for members of the media and school district personnel to observe.

Under state law, motorists must stop at least 10 feet from a school bus when they are behind it or approaching an intersection when a bus has its red light flashing and stop arm activated. Drivers may not proceed until the red lights have stopped flashing and the stop arm has been withdrawn. The vendors, BusPatrol and Gatekeeper Systems, Inc., are providing the cameras to the district at no cost for the rest of the school year. Both vendors use artificial intelligence to direct the cameras, which take a photo of vehicles that violate state law, including their license plates.

For now, both companies will verify and compile the video and license data of violations and report weekly or monthly to the district during the pilot period, which will last until June, when the school year ends.

After that, the district will put out a formal request for proposal for the service. Normally, the violations would be reported to local law enforcement.