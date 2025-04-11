From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As artificial intelligence makes its way into classrooms as a tool to assist educators, the University of Pennsylvania plans to offer AI training for School District of Philadelphia teachers and administrators.

The pilot program, Pioneering AI in School Systems, was created as a professional development initiative at Penn’s Graduate School of Education and will be free for school district personnel.

Classes started at the school district’s headquarters on North Broad Street this month.

“The digital divide is real in Philadelphia,” Superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. said. “Partnering on the PASS program will help advance academic achievement for our students by equipping our educators, school leaders and district administrators with tools needed to make sure our students graduate college or are career-ready.”

According to a 2023 national survey by the RAND Corporation and the Center on Reinventing Public Education, 18% of teachers reported using AI in their classrooms.

About 60% of school districts in the survey said they planned to start training teachers in AI by the end of the 2023–2024 school year, but urban school districts were the least likely to report such training.

The program is funded by a gift from the Marrazzo Family Foundation, led by Ellie and Jeffrey Marrazzo. The foundation is dedicated to supporting educational opportunities that develop arts and technology programming, such as expanding the use of AI in Philadelphia schools.

“[AI] could have a very wide set of applications, or it could have a narrower focus depending upon what the problem is that you are trying to solve, or where you see opportunity,” Jeffrey Marrazzo said. His father, William Marrazzo, is president and CEO of WHYY, Inc.

He added that the hope is for educators to take what they learn about AI and develop innovative ways to teach it to students.