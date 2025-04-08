From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

At least three international students at the University of Pennsylvania have had their visas revoked by the federal government, according to a statement released Monday.

According to UPenn’s International Student and Scholar Services, the students’ immigration statuses were deactivated in the federal Student and Exchange Visitor Information System.

The university said Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were not present on campus in connection to the cases, and the terminations were “related to immigration status violations.”

“We are also aware of reports of encounters with ICE agents locally in Philadelphia and additional visa revocations,” the statement said. “We want to reassure the community that we are monitoring and investigating all reports and providing appropriate support to people when these incidents arise. This is an extremely unsettling time for international students and scholars at Penn and in the United States. Know that we will make every effort to provide you with timely guidance about recent immigration policy changes.”