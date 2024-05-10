Photos: Philly police dismantle Gaza Solidarity Encampment at Penn, arrest dozens

Philadelphia police on Friday — some in riot gear — descended on the campus green at the University of Pennsylvania, dismantling the Gaza Solidarity Encampment and arresting approximately 33 people, according to the university.
Student protests over the Israel-Hamas war have swept campuses across the U.S., including in the Philly region.
Many are calling for their institutions to divest from companies with ties to Israel. Here’s a look at what that would entail.
Amid the unrest, the U.S. House passed a bill that would expand the definition of antisemitism.
President Biden says the protests have not prompted him to rethink his Mideast policies, adding “order must prevail.”
Here’s what’s happening related to the war in Gaza on Philly, Jersey and Delaware campuses.
