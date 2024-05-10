Photos: Philly police dismantle Gaza Solidarity Encampment at Penn, arrest dozens

Here's a look at how the scene at the University of Pennsylvania unfolded, in photos.

Police disband the pro-Palestine encampment and make numerous arrests, Friday May 10, 2024, on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. (Joseph Kaczmarek for WHYY)

Philadelphia police on Friday — some in riot gear — descended on the campus green at the University of Pennsylvania, dismantling the Gaza Solidarity Encampment and arresting approximately 33 people, according to the university.

Student protests over the Israel-Hamas war have swept campuses across the U.S., including in the Philly region.

Police disband the pro-Palestine encampment and make numerous arrests, Friday May 10, 2024, on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania.
Police disband the pro-Palestine encampment and make numerous arrests, Friday May 10, 2024, on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. (Joseph Kaczmarek for WHYY)
Police disband the pro-Palestine encampment and make numerous arrests, Friday May 10, 2024, on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. (Joseph Kaczmarek for WHYY)
Police disband the pro-Palestine encampment and make numerous arrests, Friday May 10, 2024, on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. (Joseph Kaczmarek for WHYY)

Many are calling for their institutions to divest from companies with ties to Israel. Here’s a look at what that would entail.

Amid the unrest, the U.S. House passed a bill that would expand the definition of antisemitism.

Police disband the pro-Palestine encampment and make numerous arrests, Friday May 10, 2024, on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. (Joseph Kaczmarek for WHYY)
Police disband the pro-Palestine encampment and make numerous arrests, Friday May 10, 2024, on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. (Joseph Kaczmarek for WHYY)
Police disband the pro-Palestine encampment and make numerous arrests, Friday May 10, 2024, on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. (Joseph Kaczmarek for WHYY)
Police disband the pro-Palestine encampment and make numerous arrests, Friday May 10, 2024, on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. (Joseph Kaczmarek for WHYY)
Police disband the pro-Palestine encampment and make numerous arrests, Friday May 10, 2024, on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. (Joseph Kaczmarek for WHYY)
Police disband the pro-Palestine encampment and make numerous arrests, Friday May 10, 2024, on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. (Joseph Kaczmarek for WHYY)
Police disband the pro-Palestine encampment and make numerous arrests, Friday May 10, 2024, on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. (Joseph Kaczmarek for WHYY)

President Biden says the protests have not prompted him to rethink his Mideast policies, adding “order must prevail.”

Here’s what’s happening related to the war in Gaza on Philly, Jersey and Delaware campuses.

Workers load protesters tents and possessions into a garbage truck after clearing the the protest encampment on Penn’s college green.
Workers load protesters tents and possessions into a garbage truck after clearing the the protest encampment on Penn’s college green. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Police disband the pro-Palestine encampment and make numerous arrests, Friday May 10, 2024, on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. (Joseph Kaczmarek for WHYY)
Police in riot gear block access to Penn's campus green where crews were clearing the protest encampment.
Police in riot gear block access to Penn's campus green where crews were clearing the protest encampment. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
A worker clears away a tent on Penn’s college green.
A worker clears away a tent on Penn’s college green. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Police in riot gear block access to Penn's campus green where crews were clearing the protest encampment. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Penn alumna Zoe Sturges leads a protest chant as police clear the encampment on the College Green.
Penn alumna Zoe Sturges leads a protest chant as police clear the encampment on the College Green. (Emma Lee/WHYY

