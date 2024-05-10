Jewish fraternity house at Temple University vandalized with ‘Free Palestine’ spray-painted on roof

This story origianlly appeared on 6abc.

An investigation is underway at Temple University after the Jewish fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi house was vandalized.

Photos of the vandalism are circulating on social media showing the words “Free Palestine” spray-painted on the roof of the fraternity house.

Zachary Fajge is a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi at Temple. He says they’re hoping to find out who is responsible.

“I don’t care what people’s political views are on the whole conflict, but when you’re going onto someone else’s property vandalizing it, trespassing onto someone else’s property that’s when it becomes a whole other issue,” Fajge said.

The differing of opinions on the Israel-Hamas war can be seen right on the corner at North 19th and West Berks streets in North Philadelphia.

There’s an American flag and an Israeli flag in the window of the fraternity house. And right across the street is a “Free Palestine” flag, representing the other side of the conflict that continues to invoke strong opinions around the world.

“It has been a little uneasy since October 7, and this definitely doesn’t help. But we’re here,” Fajge added.