This story originally appeared on 6abc.

It was a bittersweet and emotional day for Cabrini University students who walked into the school’s final commencement ceremony on Sunday.

After 67 years of operation, the Delaware County university announced last June that the school would close indefinitely.

Danna Harris spent four years at the university studying design management.

“My high school actually shut down, and I was the second to last class for that one, so it’s like, wow, it’s over. Cabrini’s going to close and it’s so sad. I won’t have a place to come back to,” said Harris.

Graduate Erick Mendieta says Cabrini allowed him a once-in-a-lifetime experience as a first-generation graduate from Mexico.

“I mean, it feels good to be part of something, like I feel like I’m leaving like a part of a legacy,” says Mendieta. “It’s unfortunate that school is closing, I have to look at some partner schools or other schools for my MBA, but I’m still excited.”