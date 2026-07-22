Excavation underway at home in Philadelphia’s Olney section amid ongoing investigation

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Investigators are back out at a home in Philadelphia’s Olney section on Wednesday that has drawn the attention of several law enforcement agencies.

Philadelphia police said they are excavating a pipe at the residence along the 400 block of Chew Avenue, with the assistance of the FBI and water department.

Once they have removed the pipe, officials say it will then be examined by forensics.

This comes after sources said cadaver dogs were brought to the scene last week after officials expanded their perimeter amid the ongoing investigation.

Nearby residents told Action News they saw a dog searching the area near an orange tarp.