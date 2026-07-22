Excavation underway at home in Philadelphia’s Olney section amid ongoing investigation
Philadelphia police said they are excavating a pipe at the residence along the 400 block of Chew Avenue.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Investigators are back out at a home in Philadelphia’s Olney section on Wednesday that has drawn the attention of several law enforcement agencies.
Philadelphia police said they are excavating a pipe at the residence along the 400 block of Chew Avenue, with the assistance of the FBI and water department.
Once they have removed the pipe, officials say it will then be examined by forensics.
This comes after sources said cadaver dogs were brought to the scene last week after officials expanded their perimeter amid the ongoing investigation.
Nearby residents told Action News they saw a dog searching the area near an orange tarp.
The FBI was also present at the property, with agents seen entering and exiting the home throughout the day.
The investigation is connected to 44-year-old Eugene Horsch, who is facing federal charges.
According to investigators, the federal charges allege Horsch, a convicted felon, was in possession of firearms and fake DEA and FBI credentials.
Aerial footage from last week showed investigators working at the property, with many wearing protective suits. At one point, a person was seen carrying what appeared to be testing tubes from the property.
The investigation traces back to June 19, when officials said a park ranger noticed a black BMW parked in a prohibited area near Independence Mall.
According to court documents, Horsch and a woman were inside the vehicle, and the woman had identification belonging to a missing person.
Police said a search of the home uncovered an extensive amount of chemicals, drugs, guns and nearly 120 pieces of ballistic evidence.
Documents obtained by Action News show investigators also found zip ties, a handwritten note mentioning serial killer Ted Bundy and references to ways to dispose of trash.
“Every other day there’s been a car out front that’s it – making sure the scene wasn’t being tampered with or going into the house,” said one resident.
Investigators also found a 55-gallon drum connected to water lines.
Many questions remain as the investigation continues. Horsch is scheduled to appear in court in August.
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