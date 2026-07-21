Philly-area police launch aggressive-driver campaign to reduce highway fatalities

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A summer push for traffic safety on some frequently traveled routes in the Philadelphia region will kick into high gear this week.

“This enforcement will take place along U.S. 1 in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties,” said PennDOT’s Din Abazi.

The goal is to cut down on crashes and fatalities.

“It doesn’t take long to spot examples of aggressive driving on our roadways. Many of us see it firsthand every day. The road racer, the distracted driver, the tailgater, the frequent lane changer, and those who run red lights,” Abazi said. “This chaotic behavior can create a tense atmosphere and lead to heartbreaking consequences.”

In 2025, there were 2,190 crashes due to aggressive driving, resulting in 37 fatalities and 114 suspected serious injuries within the five-county Philadelphia region.

“Transforming our mindset is the first vital step towards preventing aggressive driving. Let’s choose not to engage or escalate, but rather to maintain a calm and positive demeanor on the road,” Abazi said.

“No destination is worth a life,” said State Police Lieutenant Thomas Falcon. “We ask every driver to slow down, leave adequate following distance, obey traffic signals and show patience.”

Falcon pointed to a recent crash in Limerick Township where two vehicles driving at nearly 100 miles an hour collided, sending both off the highway and into the woods. In this case, one of the drivers died and the other was charged with driving under the influence.

Out of 76,000 crashes in Pennsylvania, 9,000 were caused by excessive speed, according to PennDOT’s count.