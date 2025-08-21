Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority expects to finish installing automated speed cameras along Broad Street by the end of the month.

Once the work is completed, a total of 30 cameras will appear at 15 intersections between Old York Road near Montgomery County and League Island Boulevard near the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia.

“Assuming everything goes as planned, we will likely announce the date for the start of a warning period in early September,” said PPA spokesperson Martin O’Rourke.

There will be a 60-day grace period when the cameras go live. During that time, drivers caught speeding will be issued a written warning instead of a citation. After the grace period expires, drivers must be traveling at least 11 mph over the posted speed limit to receive a citation, which may run up to $150.

The speed limit along the vast majority of Broad Street is now 25 mph.

The new cameras are the first visible piece of a newly expanded speed camera program under Vision Zero, a citywide initiative launched by Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration to eliminate all traffic-related deaths and severe injuries in Philadelphia.

State legislation signed into law in 2023 authorized automated speed cameras along five more corridors and up to five designated school zones. The measure also made permanent a pilot program launched on Roosevelt Boulevard, which is widely considered one of the city’s most treacherous roadways.

Data show that Broad Street, however, is now the most dangerous corridor amid what advocates consider a traffic safety crisis.

So far this year, a total of 60 people have been killed in traffic crashes in Philadelphia, according to city data. That puts the city on pace to again surpass the totals recorded in 2019 — the year before traffic fatalities surged in Philadelphia and nationwide.

Nearly half of this year’s fatalities were either pedestrians or bikers, with a handful of those deaths occurring on or very close to Broad Street. By comparison, two people have been killed on or close to Roosevelt Boulevard so far this year.

“Since we’ve made speed improvements and safety improvements on Roosevelt Boulevard, North Broad has actually emerged as the most dangerous street in Philadelphia. So it was our prime candidate for deploying additional speed cameras,” said Christopher Puchalsky, director of policy and strategic initiatives with the city’s Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems.