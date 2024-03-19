Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

For years, Roosevelt Boulevard, which runs from North to Northeast Philadelphia, has been known as one of the most dangerous streets in the city.

In 2020, the city installed cameras on the boulevard that automatically ticket drivers traveling more than 11 miles per hour over the speed limit. In a recently published journal article, the city and local researchers estimate that the cameras have significantly reduced crashes, injuries and deaths.

But Roosevelt Boulevard remains one of the city’s most dangerous roads. The city plans to redesign parts of the boulevard in the coming years, as well as bring the speed camera program to other roadways.

The city found that most of the crashes on Roosevelt Boulevard happen because of drivers speeding or driving aggressively. Four years ago, the city introduced automated speed cameras, which automatically ticketed drivers after a two-month grace period where drivers only received warnings.

Christopher Puchalsky oversaw the speed camera program as the director of policy and strategic initiatives at Philadelphia’s Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability.

“This is the first time they were being used in Pennsylvania, so the whole state was watching what we were doing here in Philadelphia,” Puchalsky said.

The city worked with researchers at the University of Pennsylvania to study what difference the speed cameras made. They found that the cameras led to 95% less speeding along Roosevelt Boulevard, which is a much larger impact than other speed camera programs have achieved, according to the research literature.

“The cameras had been overwhelmingly successful, more frankly than we had hoped for,” Puchalsky said. “I think that speaks to just how out of control the speeding was on Roosevelt Boulevard before we installed them.”