Speed cameras installed along Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia are doing their job at slowing down the majority of speeders on the roadway, according to a new report from the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

The report shows speeding has decreased on the Boulevard by over 90% since the cameras were installed in the summer of 2020. Before the cameras were installed, drivers sometimes clocked speeds over 130 MPH, said Corinne O’Connor, PPA deputy executive director.

While cameras were in test mode, PPA issued up to 7,000 warnings per day for people driving over the 45 MPH limit. Once the fines started being issued in September 2020, speed violators dropped to about 1,200 a day. O’Connor said those violations are now down to about 700 per day.

“The amount of people that are going over 100 miles an hour and the amount of people that are actually being tracked at speed on the boulevard has significantly dropped. So, we’re happy to see that,” O’Connor said.