PPA says speed cameras working on Roosevelt Boulevard

“We have not come to a number yet, we have to sit down with the mayor’s office and PennDOT. I’m thinking of one new place in each direction: One would be southbound, one would be northbound where we see problems.”

Petri says they have seen some high-speed driving, with cars being clocked at over 100-miles-per-hour in some parts of the boulevard.

“From 4 p.m. until about two in the morning is when we are seeing the 100-mile-per-hour rates, and you saw that up and down. The highest was in the northeast, but it wasn’t that much lower when you get down towards the city line.”

During the first month of the warning period in June 2020, the Authority mailed 224,206 violation warning notices to speeding motorists. As the program continued, driving behaviors changed and vehicles began to slow down, resulting in a 93% decrease.