Philadelphia is bringing traffic safety into the classroom with a new curriculum designed to educate students from pre-K to high school about how to walk and bike safely on city streets.

“As a major urban school district, it should come as no surprise that the majority of our students walk or take public transportation to schools,” said Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia William Hite at a launch event Monday outside of William Cramp School in Fairhill. “Because of this, it’s vitally important that our students and their families have as much access as possible to resources around safety.”

The new Safe Routes Philly curriculum includes everything from a pre-K-friendly song, “Crossing the Street,” — sung to the tune of “London Bridge is Falling Down” — to bike safety lessons designed for middle and high schoolers and an intro to Indego, the city’s bike-share system.

The educational program is part of Vision Zero, a city initiative aimed at eliminating traffic fatalities by 2030, and comes after a particularly dangerous year on Philly’s roads.