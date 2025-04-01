Pedestrian islands are coming to Chestnut Street in West Philly

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Last month, Philadelphia’s Department of Streets began building what it calls “pedestrian refuge islands” at more than a dozen intersections along Chestnut Street in West Philly, between Cobbs Creek Parkway and South 43rd Street.

At around two car lengths long and nearly the width of a parking space, the islands of pavement will act as mini-sidewalks or bump-outs that will sit between the street’s protected bike lane and its two driving lanes, replacing existing paint and plastic flex posts.

According to Christopher Young, communications manager for the Streets Department, the intention is to improve visibility for both drivers and pedestrians. He added that the community has pushed to make traffic safety improvements along Chestnut Street, especially for pedestrians.

City Councilmember Jaime Gauthier, whose district includes the stretch of Chestnut Street, supports the project because most of her constituents walk, bike, or take public transit to work.

“I think we should be making our streets as safe as possible for everyone who’s traveling on them, particularly the most vulnerable people on the streets — bikers and pedestrians,” she said. “I’ve been trying to use my district as a model for what I think we should be doing all across the city.”

The pedestrian infrastructure project follows Chestnut Street’s repaving and redesign that began in 2022, which built a stretch of parking-separated bike lanes and shrunk the number of driving lanes from three to two. Both the 2022 project and the current construction of pedestrian islands are attempts to address what the city sees as a dangerous road.

Sections of Chestnut Street are part of a group of Philadelphia roads that account for the vast majority of severe traffic crashes, known as the “High Injury Network”. Eight in ten of the city’s traffic deaths and serious injuries happen on just 12% of its streets, according to the Vision Zero Philadelphia 2024 Annual Report.

That report found that since 2020, a majority of Philadelphians dying in traffic collisions were pedestrians or cyclists. Also, traffic accidents don’t affect all residents equally, according to the report. Crashes that kill or send people to the hospital disproportionately impact Black and Hispanic Philadelphians.