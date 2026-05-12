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North Philadelphia resident Ashley Coles has struggled to pay her electricity bills since her epilepsy worsened and made it impossible for her to work more than a year ago.

The single mother of two said she has received repeated shutoff notices from PECO despite trying hard to conserve energy and get on an appropriate payment plan.

“The bill is extremely high,” Coles said. “More than $700 each month.”

Coles was one of several utility ratepayers who testified Tuesday alongside advocates and experts during a City Council hearing on rising energy bills and what the city can do to help. Council is exploring ways to curb energy costs amid growing calls for a transformation of the utility system that would protect households from skyrocketing costs.

Rising energy bills squeeze low-income Philadelphians

The average PECO electricity bill increased by more than a third, or roughly 8% when adjusted for inflation, between 2020 and 2025, even though the average household’s monthly electricity usage decreased over that time, according to data published by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. An additional PECO rate hike, phased in this January, pushed bills even higher.

The average Philadelphia Gas Works bill increased 16% between 2020 and 2025 despite a decrease in usage, but did not outpace inflation.

Juan Peralta, a father of three and volunteer with the environmental advocacy coalition HERE 4 Climate Justice, testified that it cost him around $3,000 to keep his family warm this winter.

“It feels like the system is failing us,” Peralta said.

The typical low-income household in the Philadelphia metro area spends more of its income on energy bills than the typical household nationally, according to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy. Black and Hispanic families in the region face disproportionately high energy cost burdens.