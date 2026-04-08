Investor-owned utilities like PECO make their profits off of infrastructure spending, so the more they spend, the more money they can make.

“And considering that the level of profit that PECO has been earning over the past couple of years is also in excess of the national average,” Gillett said.

Shapiro is up for reelection this year against Republican Stacey Garrity, a campaign where affordability features prominently.

PECO said in a statement that the company shares “Shapiro’s concerns about affordability” and that it remains “focused on keeping energy bills as low as possible for customers across southeastern Pennsylvania.”

The company said the rate hike is necessary for “maintaining a safe and reliable energy system amid growing demand, more frequent severe weather, and aging infrastructure.”

PECO said it plans to spend $10 billion over five years to “reduce outages, strengthen the grid, protect customers during extreme weather, and modernize the natural gas system. About 90 percent of what PECO earns is reinvested directly back into system reliability, safety, and service quality.”

It’s unclear what Shapiro can or will do to prevent the rate hikes. The governor’s office did not reply to a request for comment before publication.

But it’s not just the Democratic governor weighing in on this rate hike. Last week, a group of Bucks County Republican lawmakers sent a letter to PECO asking the company to “reconsider” its proposal.

“It is not lost upon us that PECO received a rate increase of 10% for electric and 12.5% for natural gas in January 2025. Since those rate increases were implemented, PECO’s net revenue increased 47.7% over the previous year to $814 million in 2025,” reads the letter signed by four Republican state representatives and one state senator.

“While we understand the need to improve electrical and natural gas infrastructures, we believe raising rates will have a negative impact on our constituents who are already burdened with high costs,” it continued.

A group of Montgomery County Democrats are also pushing back with a petition for residents to sign asking the commission to reject PECO’s proposal.

“At a time when residents are concerned about increased grocery costs, the lack of affordable health care, the rising price of filling their gas tanks while they are already stretched thin by prior utility rate increases, these rate increases are unacceptable,” Democratic Rep. Joe Ciresi wrote on Facebook.