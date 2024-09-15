Low-income Philadelphians continue to face high energy costs, analysis finds

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

One in four low-income households in Philadelphia spend 16% of their income on energy bills, according to an analysis from the nonprofit American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy.

It’s an energy burden that experts consider severe.

“Households that are experiencing high or severe energy burdens [may] make really difficult decisions around needs that they might need to go without in order to pay their energy bills,” said Roxana Ayala, a senior research analyst at the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy and lead author of the analysis.

The analysis, which used data from the Census Bureau’s 2021 American Housing Survey, revealed a slight decrease in the portion of household income that Philly families spend on energy compared to a prior analysis of 2017 data — but showed energy costs for low-income Philadelphians remain high.

It also found that Black, Hispanic and low-income households continue to spend a more significant portion of their income on energy than households overall.