This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

The German Society of Pennsylvania, a large, 20,000-square-foot three-story Victorian building built in 1829 that sits near the corner of 6th and Spring Garden streets in Philadelphia, has eliminated its use of natural gas by installing a closed loop geothermal energy system.

“We had a steam heating system for parts of the building,” said Tony Michels, the society’s vice president, who spearheaded the shift to geothermal eight years ago. “We had a hot water system, we had split units, window units, you name it, we had fireplaces. We had everything you can imagine, and we eliminated all of that.”

Michels said that the society got rid of its old systems because they were expensive, inefficient, and added climate-warming pollution to the atmosphere. They switched to geothermal energy to heat and cool the building, including an addition built in 1888 that houses a library, a ballroom and concert hall, and a bar in the basement.

“For us, it was a no-brainer,” Michels said.

Dozens of large buildings and homes throughout the Philadelphia region use geothermal, including the Ronald McDonald House in West Philadelphia, the city’s police academy, and New Jersey’s Stockton State College.

How geothermal works

The only visible part of the underground system is half a dozen metal plates in the Society’s parking lot labeled ‘water.’ Beneath the parking lot is the well field for the ground loop system. It was dug up, and the pipes were installed. Today, there’s nothing to be heard but nearby traffic.