Local climate activists are calling on Mayor Cherelle Parker to condemn Philadelphia Gas Works’ financial support to an industry group that lobbied to pull the plug on clean energy funding.

The American Public Gas Association wrote to the Trump administration, calling on the federal government to “review” funding for clean energy projects such as home and building electrification.

PGW, a city-owned natural gas utility, pays thousands of dollars in dues to the American Public Gas Association every year.

On Earth Day, about 40 to 50 protesters gathered outside Philadelphia City Hall, demanding Parker and members of City Council scrutinize the spending.

“Mayor Parker needs to speak up on this issue, because Philadelphians are feeling the heat, and they’re feeling the impact of the climate emergency and from Trump’s cuts to our communities, and PGW should not be supporting the gas lobby that is effectively supporting the cuts,” said Patrick Houston of the HERE 4 Climate Justice Coalition, which organized the rally.

PGW and Parker did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but PGW previously told WHYY News it was unaware of the lobbying efforts.

The environmental activists are also calling on the Parker administration to require PGW to phase out natural gas by 2050.

Last year, Parker announced a plan to heat homes with electricity to lower residents’ bills and reduce climate-warming emissions. The initiative is part of the city’s commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions over the next 25 years.

Protesters said they are concerned that funding cuts could hurt Philadelphia residents. The city is at risk of losing $700 million in federal funding approved by the Biden administration to reduce climate-warming emissions.

“We’re concerned that this lobbying could effectively lock places like Philadelphia into more gas use,” Houston said. “That’s a problem, because we know that gas worsens our indoor air pollution, we know it heats our climate, we know that increasingly gas could be unaffordable for low-income households as more and more people opt to move to cleaner, more sustainable energy.”