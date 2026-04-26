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Each year, tens of thousands of Delaware court hearings end with a no-show — often triggering arrest warrants. Lawmakers want to cut those numbers with a low-cost fix: automated text reminders.

A joint resolution sponsored by Senate Majority Whip Brian Pettyjohn, R-Georgetown, would direct the courts to develop and implement a pilot program reminding people to show up for their criminal and traffic hearings. It would require individuals to get at least two automated text message reminders.

The bill was released by a House committee last week, clearing the way for a House vote. It sailed through the Delaware Senate without opposition earlier this month.

The pilot program would start with the Justice of the Peace Courts. The resolution’s fiscal note said there are approximately 140,000 court hearings every year for which individuals would get a notification under the proposal.

Researchers say many times when people miss their court dates, it’s unintentional. A 2024 Pew Charitable Trusts poll found that 37% of people who missed a court appearance said that they simply forgot about it; 8% said they never received a notice; and 5% said the information they did receive was confusing.

Missing a court date carries consequences for the defendant and for the court system. When an individual doesn’t show up, a Delaware judge issues a warrant for their arrest.