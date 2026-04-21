This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

PECO announced Tuesday that its president and CEO, David Vahos, will become “special advisor” to Exelon’s president and CEO, Calvin Butler. The utility’s COO, Mike Innocenzo, who served as company president and CEO between 2018 and 2024, will fill Vahos’ role on an interim basis.

Vahos has been in the position for less than a year, starting in June 2025. The shift comes on the heels of a controversial rate hike proposal in March that followed record profits for the company, propelled by its 2025 rate increase. In an unprecedented move last week, PECO withdrew the proposal after pressure from Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who referred to the planned increases as “pure greed.”

Responding to Shapiro’s comments at the time, the company initially stood by its position, saying the 12.5% electricity and 11.4% planned rate hike was necessary for “maintaining a safe and reliable energy system amid growing demand, more frequent severe weather, and aging infrastructure.”

A week later, the company announced it would withdraw the rate request due to “affordability issues.”

“While our filing with the PUC would have provided needed improvements in safe and reliable energy delivery, we recognize that Pennsylvanians are struggling with basic necessities like gas, food, and energy and have decided to withdraw our proposal,” Vahos said in a statement at the time.

A PECO spokesperson did not explain why Vahos is no longer CEO but said the shift in leadership and the rate cases are “separate matters.”

“The decision to withdraw PECO’s rate cases reflects continued and meaningful dialogue with customers, community partners, policymakers, and other stakeholders, and a clear concern about affordability at a time when households and businesses are facing sustained financial pressures from rising everyday costs,” PECO spokesperson Candice Womer said in an email.

“PECO has a number of opportunities and challenges ahead, and Mike Innocenzo’s deep experience and leadership in the region will strongly benefit our customers as we remain focused on safety, reliability, and delivering on the Exelon Promise to keep bills as low as possible,” Womer said.