PECO announces new leadership following controversial rate hike and stalled union negotiations
David Vahos, PECO president and CEO, will become “special advisor” to parent company Exelon’s CEO.
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PECO announced Tuesday that its president and CEO, David Vahos, will become “special advisor” to Exelon’s president and CEO, Calvin Butler. The utility’s COO, Mike Innocenzo, who served as company president and CEO between 2018 and 2024, will fill Vahos’ role on an interim basis.
Vahos has been in the position for less than a year, starting in June 2025. The shift comes on the heels of a controversial rate hike proposal in March that followed record profits for the company, propelled by its 2025 rate increase. In an unprecedented move last week, PECO withdrew the proposal after pressure from Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who referred to the planned increases as “pure greed.”
Responding to Shapiro’s comments at the time, the company initially stood by its position, saying the 12.5% electricity and 11.4% planned rate hike was necessary for “maintaining a safe and reliable energy system amid growing demand, more frequent severe weather, and aging infrastructure.”
A week later, the company announced it would withdraw the rate request due to “affordability issues.”
“While our filing with the PUC would have provided needed improvements in safe and reliable energy delivery, we recognize that Pennsylvanians are struggling with basic necessities like gas, food, and energy and have decided to withdraw our proposal,” Vahos said in a statement at the time.
A PECO spokesperson did not explain why Vahos is no longer CEO but said the shift in leadership and the rate cases are “separate matters.”
“The decision to withdraw PECO’s rate cases reflects continued and meaningful dialogue with customers, community partners, policymakers, and other stakeholders, and a clear concern about affordability at a time when households and businesses are facing sustained financial pressures from rising everyday costs,” PECO spokesperson Candice Womer said in an email.
“PECO has a number of opportunities and challenges ahead, and Mike Innocenzo’s deep experience and leadership in the region will strongly benefit our customers as we remain focused on safety, reliability, and delivering on the Exelon Promise to keep bills as low as possible,” Womer said.
Negotiations between the company and its union, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 614, are also stalled. The union has been working without a contract for three weeks and has filed unfair labor practice complaints with the National Labor Relations Board.
Larry Anastasio, Local 614 Business Manager, criticized current leadership as the “first iteration of PECO management that ever failed to meet us on a fair contract,” saying that management has recently not shown up for bargaining sessions. “We hope that this change in leadership signals a change in approach to bargaining as well and that the company will come to the table to negotiate with the union in good faith.”
In a statement, Innocenzo thanked Vahos “for his continued commitment to our customers, communities and employees, and for his leadership of the energy transformation.”
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